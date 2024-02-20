ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $296,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $180.46 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.30.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

