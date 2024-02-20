Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

2/14/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock.

2/13/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

2/12/2024 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/26/2023 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

CBAY remained flat at $32.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $120,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

