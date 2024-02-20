Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Relx Price Performance
Shares of RELX opened at $42.77 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of Relx
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Read More
