Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of RELX opened at $42.77 on Friday. Relx has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at $1,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 34.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

