Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,804 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ArchPoint Investors increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 48,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 198,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,290,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.