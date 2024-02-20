Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,689 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.18. The company had a trading volume of 404,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

