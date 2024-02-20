Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,283 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 382,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,453. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.