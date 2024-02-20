Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,283 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. 382,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,453. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

