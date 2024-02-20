Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $92.35. 1,208,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,727. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.