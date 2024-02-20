Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.69. 7,193,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,452,797. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.45 and a 200 day moving average of $338.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total value of $9,355,566.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 915,124 shares of company stock valued at $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

