Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 138,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,196. The stock has a market cap of $933.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $119.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.