Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.12. 11,858,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,052,582. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

