Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $17.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $764.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,644. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $794.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.83. The firm has a market cap of $725.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.