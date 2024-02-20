Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,808 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 367,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHYB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 3,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,106. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

