Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,042 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

CBOE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.46.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

