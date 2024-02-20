Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,717 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,076. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.4734 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

