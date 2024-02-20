Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.