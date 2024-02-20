RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 365647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.51.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

