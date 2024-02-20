Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 7.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. 2,655,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,460,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,173,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,170.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,665. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

