RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,621 shares of company stock worth $3,657,998 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

