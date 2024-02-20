RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.49

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.49 and last traded at $62.49, with a volume of 128480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.
Separately, William Blair lowered shares of RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RayzeBio by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RayzeBio by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.
RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.
