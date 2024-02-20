Raymond James Lowers Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2028 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,063,000 after buying an additional 253,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 967,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

