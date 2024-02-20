Raymond James Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $6.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

GPMT opened at $4.71 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 972,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,665 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 439,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 585,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 413,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

