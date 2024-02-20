Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 438,993 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,993 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0 %

FCX stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

