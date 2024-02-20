Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 22,078 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VT stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

