Rathbones Group PLC Has $10.40 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $246,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $789.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $793.54 and a 200-day moving average of $718.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

