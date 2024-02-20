Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

