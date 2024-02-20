Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,212 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $141.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

