Rathbones Group PLC Buys 37,151 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $40,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after buying an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.10. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

