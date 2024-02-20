Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $152.70 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

