Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 3,678 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

