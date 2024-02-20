Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 162,092 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in PayPal by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 110,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

