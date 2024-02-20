Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 16,024 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

