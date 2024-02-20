Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 142.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,573,000 after buying an additional 78,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

