Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 12,583,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,892,738. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

