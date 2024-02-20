Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,832,095 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

