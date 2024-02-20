Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,237,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

