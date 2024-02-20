Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.50. 880,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,044. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

