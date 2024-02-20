Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 915,124 shares of company stock worth $348,778,650. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $467.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,429,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555,914. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $488.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

