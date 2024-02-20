Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $642,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $140.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

