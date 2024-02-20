Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,024,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,589.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,008,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FCX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. 5,209,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,437,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

