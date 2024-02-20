Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,129,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,384,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,818,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 150,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,686. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.70.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

