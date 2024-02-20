Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 108.1% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $128.12. 2,809,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

