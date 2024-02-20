Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.56. 32,906,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,990,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $439.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

