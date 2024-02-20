Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

