Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,056. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average is $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

