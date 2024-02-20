Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. The company had a trading volume of 149,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

