Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 858 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,178,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,417. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.