Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

TSLA stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,021,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,305,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $605.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

