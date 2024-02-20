Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.08. 115,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $67.49.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

