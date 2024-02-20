Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 139,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

