Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 9,700 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $143,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

